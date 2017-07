A Petaluma woman was arrested at Midway Airport in Chicago after she was allegedly caught with 2,500 grams of marijuana on Tuesday.

Roseanne Marisco, 24, was charged with felony cannabis possession and was held in the Cook County Jail until her arraignment on Wednesday.

Marisco was in the airport at 12:54 p.m. on April 8 when the drugs were discovered in her possessions. The street value for the narcotics is estimated at $15,000.