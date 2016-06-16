Calling all unsightly pooches! It is that time of year again, when your deformities are your best assets. A time when snaggle-toothed terriers, hunchbacked hounds and one-eyed Chinese cresteds earn international recognition in an anti-beauty pageant for dogs.

Saturday June 23, the Sonoma-Marin Fair will hold its 30th World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. See some of the past years’ contests in our gallery of “ugly” but somehow still cute dogs.