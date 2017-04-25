A tasty benefit for Petaluma River access

The Fools for the River has been moved from April Fools’ Day to Wednesday, April 26 for this year’s Petaluma Small Craft Center fundraiser. This event helps raise much needed funds for the Floathouse, which is on the verge of being installed on an extended dock next to TAPS and the River Plaza.

The $41 ticket price gets guests one free treat at four venues of their choosing from TAPS, Paradise Sushi, Dempsey’s, Graffiti, Sugo Trattoria, Water Street Bistro, Seared, Baskin Robbins and Brewsters Beer Garden. There are enough choices that guest can use their tickets anytime for either a lunch or dinner tour. Visit www.petalumasmallcraftcenter.org for tickets and restaurant hours as all are not open all day and night.

Butter & Egg Days Parade

Petaluma’s summer festival season starts on April 29 with the Butter & Egg Days Parade festivities. The day kicks off at the Petaluma Lion’s Club breakfast, which runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and is held in the parking lot across from Putnam Plaza. After helping put the Rivertown Feed flatbed trucks in place along the parade route for announcement stands, I will be competing in the semi-celebrity category of the Cow Chip Throwing Contest, which is held in front of McNear’s Saloon at 10:30 a.m. I will then move over to the corner of 4th and C Street to announce the parade at that location. In the meantime, the Petaluma Egg Farm’s Cutest Chick Contest will have begun at 10:15 a.m. in front of Copperfields’ Books. Call 763-0921 to enter.

The pre-parade kicks off with the Sonoma County Vietnamese Association Lion Dance Team at 11:15 a.m., followed by the Clover Kids’ Parade at 11:30 a.m. The beer gardens at Western & Kentucky and Petaluma Boulevard and B Street are open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but please party responsibly. Most of the B&E Day drunk in public arrests are of out-of-towners.

The main parade kicks off at noon, followed by live music and plenty of food vendors until 4 p.m. And don’t forget that the Spring Antique Faire is the next day, Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Even if you aren’t into antiques, it’s still a great day to walk around downtown and enjoy Petaluma’s sense of community.

We will round out our Butter & Egg Days festivities with a ranch dinner at Stemple Creek Ranch. Tickets are still available at www.stemplecreek.com. Stemple Creek has also announced its 2017 ranch tour and meat-tasting schedule. Guests will learn how they do things at Stemple Creek Ranch, including “carbon farming, rotational grazing, and wildlife habitat creation.”

They always throw some meat on the barbie so guests can taste their amazing grass-fed, grass-finished meats. Meat is usually available for purchase after the tour, which is where I also got my Stemple Creek Ranch t-shirt, which I wear proudly. Guests are also invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the tour. Ranch tours are scheduled for May 7, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 19.

The Block opening

The Block Petaluma is shooting to open in time for the Butter & Egg Days Parade. We look forward to visiting trucks like Chef Elias’s Bodega CA, as well as plenty of other fresh and local vendors once this food truck round-up is open. The space also has a pizza kitchen and will offer both beer and wine.