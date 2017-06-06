Petaluma’s Green String Farms reopens

Green String Farms has reopened after a brief hiatus due to the heavy winter rains, which not only damped the production of many spring veggies, but left the ground so soggy that it was near impossible for many local farmers to even get onto their fields to plant and harvest. Their current selection includes artichokes, lettuces, spinach, arugula, radishes, kale, chard, cherries and farm fresh eggs, along with whatever else ripens during the week.

Located at the corner of Old Adobe and Frates Roads, Green String is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Environmental day

Heritage Salvage will celebrate World Environmental Day on Sunday, June 4, from noon to 6 p.m. at its Petaluma Boulevard South location. This event is free to the public and will offer all sorts of great fun and games for the kids, along with presentations from Julia “Butterfly” Hill, who lived in a 1,500-year-old redwood tree in the late 1990s to protest logging.

The Highway Poets and the Dorian Mode will provide live music. Food and drink will be available for purchase from 101 North, Hopmonk Tavern, Kokomo Winery and food trucks Fuel and Bodega CA. We recently tried Chef Elias’s brand new Bodega CA food truck at Heidrun Meadery on Mother’s Day, and were blown away.

We have feasted on Chef Elias’s menu before, so it comes as no surprise that his food truck would also turn out fabulous cuisine.

Campus breakfast

SRJC Petaluma will hold its 6th annual “Building Community” breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, June 8. Doors open at 7 a.m., with breakfast and presentations running from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Hosted by the Friends of the Petaluma Campus Trust, presentations including opening remarks by SRJC Superintendent/President Frank Chong, a State of the Campus Address by SRJC Petaluma’s Vice President Jane Saldana-Talley, and conclude with the featured speaker, Ali Afshar, who is a Petaluma native and movie actor, writer and producer.

4-H fundraiser

The Tri-Valley 4-H Showmanship Workshops will be held on Sunday, June 11, starting at 9 a.m. This is also a fundraiser with a hotdog barbecue lunch at noon. Located at the Pomi Ranch, 5227 Red Hill Rd., the showmanship workshops are a great way to see the 4-H kids show off their animals in a country setting. Contact Cindy Pomi at cmpomi@yahoo.com for more info.

BBQ Beast

And speaking of great barbecue, if you are looking for a unique catering experience, check out Keith’s BBQ Beast. When Keith shows up with his big green propane powered 1939 Dodge fire engine, you know your guests are in for something special.

I found Keith by chance, when I ended up casting all my votes for his brisket while attending the Wine Country Big Q a few years ago. Based out of the north county, Keith is a roofer by trade but his true artistry comes by way of the BBQ he and his team produce.

I had Keith cater an event recently and our guests, which included both barbecue connoisseurs and southerners alike, confirmed the high quality and deep flavors of Keith’s BBQ. Additionally, Keith and his team know how to get the job done with no fuss. They showed up, smoked and grilled, served, cleaned up, and were gone without us ever having to take our attention away from our guests. And even his highest-end menu is cheaper than eating out so Keith’s BBQ Beast is a bargain to boot. (www.keithsbbqbeast.com)