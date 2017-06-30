Petaluma last week refinanced several municipal bonds, a move that officials said would save residents millions over the next two decades.

Taking advantage of historic low interest rates and an improved credit rating, the city refinanced a $22.5 million bond issued in 2011 to help finance the Ellis Creek water recycling plant. Refinancing that bond will save ratepayers $500,000 per year for 11 years and will fund improvements to the facility, City Manager John Brown said.

The total savings of all of the reissued bonds is more than $11 million, Brown said.

“With longterm interest rates currently near historic lows, we were able to issue refunding bonds at interest rates below 3.5 percent to refinance several outstanding bond issues that had interest rates between 4 and 6 percent,” Brown said. “These refinancings will reduce total debt service payments by $11.3 million over the next 22 years, without extending any maturities.”

Officials said the city’s improved credit rating and competitive process in selling the bonds resulted in nine investment firms submitting bids to buy the bonds. Last month ratings agency Standard & Poor’s upgraded its longterm rating on Petaluma’s wastewater bond from AA- to AA with a stable outlook, citing strong operational management of the city’s wastewater system.

“The rating reflects, in our opinion, a very strong enterprise risk profile and a very strong financial risk profile. The outlook is stable,” the agency said in a report. “We raised the rating based on the system’s sustained strong coverage metrics in combination with the approval of a five-year rate schedule that we believe will provide consistently wide margins to fund the pay-as-you-go capital program.”

Petaluma Mayor David Glass said the refinancing allows the city to get a better interest rate than the original issue, when a ballot initiative sought to rollback Petaluma’s sewer rates. That initiative failed in the 2010 election.

“This refinancing saves the ratepayer half a million dollars per year,” Glass said. “That’s really a big deal. It lessens the need to raise rate in the future for the (wastewater) facility. The ratepayers are the winners.”

Petaluma also refinanced redevelopment bonds issued by the former redevelopment agency in 2007 and 2011, resulting in savings of more than $250,000 per year through 2039, Finance Director Bill Mushallo said. But, he added, the city will only see a fraction of this savings.

“Unfortunately, the city will only keep about 15 percent of those savings, about $40,000 per year,” he said. “The balance is shared between the state of California, Sonoma County and various other local government agencies. Even so, an additional $40,000 per year will be helpful.”

Savings from a similar refunding in 2015 are being used to fund playground replacements in city parks, he said.

“These refinancings build on previous successful bond refinancings undertaken by the city in 2015 and 2016, which at that time saved over $5 million total,” Brown said. “As stewards of the public trust, we feel an obligation to take advantage of these refinancing opportunities whenever they arise.”

