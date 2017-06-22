Temperatures are soaring today, already above 90, and climbing steadily toward 100 degrees in parts of Sonoma County. Along with the rising mercury in our local thermometers, safety concerns have become greatly heightened throughout Petaluma. Especially at risk are the elderly and the very young.

For that reason, the City of Petaluma has opened a “Cooling Center,” and overheated locals – those without access to air conditioning or other heat-avoiding amenities – are invited to stop by and escape the heat till early evening.

The Cooling Center is up and running, indoors, at the Petaluma Community Center, at Lucchesi Park (320 N. McDowell Blvd.) and will be open, and fully air-conditioned, until 6 p.m. this evening.

Normally, no dogs or other pets are permitted inside the building, but the Community Center is making an exception for cats and dogs today, but only if they are on leashes or inside appropriate pet carriers.

Visitors are welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Call the Community Center for other information. 707-778-4380.