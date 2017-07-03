First it was median barriers that motorists complained about hitting. Then it was the need for additional train gates. Now, the latest rail crossing improvement to vex Penngrove residents is a 2-foot-tall black fence meant to keep pedestrians off the tracks but forces foot traffic out into the street.

When Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials installed the chain-link fence at Woodward Avenue and Main Street along the train tracks in Penngrove, residents vociferously complained in emails to SMART and county leaders.

“Instead of allowing pedestrians to cross the tracks where maybe 35 trains a day might cross with signals clanging and 100 decibel horns blaring well in advance, this fence forces people of all ages to walk in the traffic lanes of Main Street, where 10,000 cars pass every day,” Greg Karraker wrote.

SMART and county officials were quick to propose a short-term and long-term solution to keep the intersection safe without impeding foot traffic and spoiling the town’s charm.

The Penngrove train crossing has proven to be one of the most controversial and problematic in the entire 43-mile SMART system from Santa Rosa to San Rafael. The new rail transit system is undergoing final testing with service expected to launch this summer.

SMART originally installed cement median barriers to prevent cars from going around train gates. But drivers complained that they were running into the barriers, so they were replaced with plastic pylons. The median separator will be removed entirely once pricey new equipment is installed to regulate traffic and prevent cars from crossing the tracks when trains are passing.

The latest addition, the black fence, blocks pedestrians from crossing the tracks between Woodward Avenue and the Penngrove Market. Going around the fence would put pedestrians into the street. SMART’s General Manager Farhad Mansourian, and Chief Engineer Bill Gamlen met with Supervisor David Rabbitt, who is also a SMART board member, at the Penngrove crossing last week to find a solution.

Rabbitt said that SMART would remove part of the fence and the county would install some asphalt and delineators at the crossing before the Penngrove parade on July 2. The long-term plan is to install a sidewalk on that side of Main Street, he said.

“They are doing it ASAP,” Rabbitt said. “Sometimes construction can be wild and woolly. I would have been better to do it right from the start and not have to go in and do it again. At the end of the day, it’s going to be right.”

Jeanne Belding, a SMART spokeswoman, said the solution was taken with public safety in mind.

“We’re working well with the county,” she said. “We’ve come up with a good solution. It’s all about safety.”

Many residents weighing in on email said they were upset by the lack of public input into changes at the intersection. The fence, they pointed out, was installed with out informing the community.

“I am infuriated at the lack of process by which SMART’s contractors design and build things without public input and with no appreciation for the danger they create,” Bill Fishman wrote.

