John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, will drive a 2017 Toyota Camry pace car to kick off the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 25.

Lasseter, a Sonoma resident, made his directorial debut in 1995 with “Toy Story,” the world’s first feature-length computer-animated film, for which he received a Special Achievement Academy Award. He also directed “A Bug’s Life” (1998), “Toy Story 2” (1999), “Cars” (2006) and “Cars 2” (2011).

Lasseter has supervised production for all Pixar features since “Monsters, Inc.” (2001), including the studio’s eight Academy Award-winners: “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles (2004), “Ratatouille” (2007), “WALL•E” (2008), “Up” (2009), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “BRAVE” (2012) and “Inside Out” (2015).

Most recently, Lasseter served as the executive producer on “Cars 3,” which debuted in theatres on June 16. To further celebrate the premiere of the racing feature, comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo, the voice of the film’s elite trainer Cruz Ramirez, has been named Grand Marshal of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

“Road to the Races,” a nationwide tour inviting fans of #95 Lightning McQueen to gear up for the big-screen release, will conclude its 27-city tour at Sonoma Raceway during NASCAR weekend. Life-sized versions of three of the movie’s stars will roll into the track to celebrate the latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios.

“I’m so excited to be driving the pace car for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this weekend,” said Lasseter. “It’s an honor to lead these amazing drivers around my hometown track--Sonoma Raceway. This is where we first started our research on the racing world for ‘CARS.’ I can’t wait! “

Lasseter served as Grand Marshal of the Sonoma NASCAR event in 1999, but this will mark the first time he will act as the Official Pace Car Driver at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event. He will also be recognized during the Pre-Race Show, and greet each NASCAR driver on stage during driver introductions.

Sunday’s race will be Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway as he will retire from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 race season.

Martin Truex Jr. currently leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point standings by one point over Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson; Truex Jr. has posted two race wins and eight stage wins. Ten different drivers have posted victories so far this season, including first-time winners Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney. Defending Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has posted the most wins with three. Tickets are still available for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which marks NASCAR’s only visit to Northern California. For tickets or more information, visit sonomaraceway.com/NASCAR or call 800-870-7223.