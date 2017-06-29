Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, June 22

11:59 a.m.: Kayla Mercer, a 22-year-old Rohnert Park resident, was arrested at 124 Petaluma Blvd. North on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony. Peter White-Gomez, 24, of El Cerrito, was arrested at the same time and location on suspicion of felonies of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor of violating probation.

Saturday, June 24

10:38 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported at 2200 Petaluma Boulevard North.

Sunday, June 25

9:13 p.m.: Alfred Simon, a 37-year-old El Verano resident, was arrested at 400 North McDowell Blvd. on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

7:48 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 1058 Conifer Lane.

Monday, June 26

8:45 p.m.: William Archibald, 58, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Sprucewood Court for alleged domestic assault, a felony.

10:45 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 809 Ruth Court.

Tuesday, June 27

8:04 a.m.: Christine Torres, a 47-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 5135 Montero Way on suspicion of a misdemeanor of violating probation and felonies of false imprisonment and domestic assault.