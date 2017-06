Sheriff’s log

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the following Petaluma-related incidents during the past week:

Wednesday, June 21

1:45 a.m.: Penngrove resident Sarah Deberry, 40, was arrested on felony charges of arson and vandalism.

7:30 p.m.: Micheal Mitchell, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Liberty Road on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.