s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 4 of 12 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 8 of 12 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 12 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Kevin Harvick wins Toyota/Save Mart race at Sonoma Raceway

LORI A. CARTER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 26, 2017, 8:39AM

| Updated 11 hours ago.

SONOMA — Kevin Harvick swept the weekend in Wine Country.

The 41-year-old Bakersfield native won the 64-lap Carneros 200 K&N Pro Series West race on Saturday, then turned around on Sunday and won the big boy — the 110-lap NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Sunday’s victory was Harvick’s first cup series win this year and his first in 17 races at Sonoma.

“We definitely checked the most important one off and that’s the cup series,” he said. “You gotta cherish the weekends when they’re like this because they don’t always go as smooth as this.”

Clint Bowyer came in second, posting his ninth top 10 finish in 12 races here and his sixth top 10 finish this year.

Harvick and Bowyer are both Stewart-Haas Racing drivers, marking the third time in the past six years the Kannapolis, North Carolina, team has finished one-two in the Monster Energy Cup series. The team finished 1-2 at the April 2015 Richmond race and in New Hampshire in July 2011.

Brad Keselowski, who led for 17 laps, finished third, notching his second top 10 finish in eight races in Sonoma.

Stewart-Haas’ co-owner Tony Stewart, who as a driver last year celebrated a thrilling victory by overtaking Denny Hamlin on the final lap, said this team victory is even more satisfying.

“I look to be here every time,” he said of victory lane, as a driver or owner.

All four of the team’s cars Sunday had potential to finish in the top 10 at one point, including Danica Patrick and Kurt Busch.

“That’s more impressive than a single victory,” Stewart said.

Patrick, who started sixth and finished 10th, was involved in two wrecks that banged up her car and cost her time.

“If she didn’t have bad luck, she wouldn’t have any luck at all,” Stewart quipped. “She just kept digging.”

A twist this year at Sonoma is NASCAR’s new three-stage format, which awards series points not just for the final result but for the top 10 finishers of two additional stages during race.

The format essentially creates mini-races within the main race and forces strategic decisions on whether to pit and fuel with an eye toward stage wins or to concentrate on the overall win. Sonoma’s stages ended at lap 25, 50 and with the checkered flag.

“You look at it every which way,” said Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief. “When should we pit? When should we not? Do we go after the playoff points in the first stage or do we not? When you have a fast car it fixes a lot of problems.”

Harvick said they chose essentially to play the long game and not chase stage points at the risk of needing fuel or new tires late in the race.

“We try to put ourselves in a position to win,” he said. “The stage points are good. … But we gave up those points to try to put us in position. Then when 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) fell out, I felt like we were in control of the race.

“It’s fun to have it all go right, have the right car and right strategy and pull into victory lane.”

Stewart praised his driver’s ability to make the right race decisions.

Most Popular Stories
Downtown’s Applebox Café to close on June 30th
Petaluma’s World’s Ugliest Dog title goes to sleepy, gassy Martha
Petaluma’s Fishman Supply acquires Santa Rosa business
Multi-faceted Petaluma writer keeps history alive
SMART train begins free preview rides this week

“Kevin is one of those guys who when he knows what the scenario is … he knows how to maximize the potential out of it,” he said. “If the cautions came out, he had been easy on his tires, so he had something to fight with at the end.”

Truex, who started third Sunday, led the race during 21 of the first 50 laps and 25 laps overall — the most of any driver.

He won the first stage but had a bad pit in the second stage that cost time. He was able to pull back in the leaders’ mix into fifth place the 62nd lap, clawing to second in the 66th lap.

But a dozen laps later, Truex’s car appeared to be in trouble with engine problems. But he powered through it until it finally blew out after the 86th lap.

Harvick said once Truex was gone, he was confident he could win.

“I felt like he was the guy we were going to have to race to the end,” he said. “Rodney was telling me to save gas and save the tires. I felt like I was already doing that. I started to think maybe we had not gotten it all the way full or pitted before we needed to. But it was definitely a situation where we were in control of the race.”

Harvick took the lead two laps later and never relinquished it.

A disappointed Truex said he was “running second on seven cylinders” until it blew.

“It’s a crazy-fast car,” he said.

After not winning all year, Harvick said it’s been difficult because he was in contention in three or four races but couldn’t pull it out.

“The last month and a half has been really good,” he said. “I knew we were going to win again just for the fact that our cars were running good.

“Today all went our way and hopefully we’ve got all that bad luck out of the way and can enjoy days like this when it goes our way.”

The Sonoma course is one of only two road races in the NASCAR Cup Series, challenging drivers who are typically competing on oval tracks.

All the S-turns, left turns, right turns and changes in elevation, can make for more exciting racing.

Sunday’s race set records in the 29 years of series races at Sonoma for lead changes (13) and leaders (10). The previous record for lead changes was 12, most recently in 2016, and nine lead changes, last done in 2014.

“You can’t just be an aggressive driver and win at Sonoma,” last year’s winner Stewart said. “You have to be a smart race car driver out here.”

Most Popular Stories
Downtown’s Applebox Café to close on June 30th
SMART train begins free preview rides this week
Petaluma’s Fishman Supply acquires Santa Rosa business
Multi-faceted Petaluma writer keeps history alive
Petaluma’s World’s Ugliest Dog title goes to sleepy, gassy Martha
Food trucks bring tasty cuisine to prime Sonoma County locations
Camp encourages girls to pursue careers in STEM fields
Residents would like to keep Wingo a ghost town