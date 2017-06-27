The Petaluma Educational Foundation is honoring all of Petaluma’s recent graduates — high school, sixth grade and eighth grade — with a chance to help them follow their dreams to continue their

education now or in the future at a four-year, two-year or vocational schools or enter the workforce in the industry of their passion.

As a way to “pay it forward,” PEF is asking for Petalumans to pledge their support with a $20.17 donation to PEF honoring the members of the Class of 2017. The gift will continue the lasting legacy of the Petaluma’s community’s passion for enriching and enhancing the academic experience of students in grades kindergarten through 12 at all 38 public, private and charter schools in Petaluma.

Donations in honor of the Class of 2017 may be made by visiting pefinfo.com, choosing the Honoring the Class of 2017 tab and making a financial pledge.

Last school year, PEF reached the milestone of awarding a cumulative $6 million in grants and scholarships to local students and schools since the programs first started.