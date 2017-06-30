s
s
Petaluma crafts pot policy ahead of legal sales

HANNAH BEAUSANG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | June 30, 2017, 9:23AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

As the state and county cannabis landscape continues to evolve, Petaluma officials are taking steps to reshape local marijuana regulations.

The issue is a complex one for a city that has long banned dispensaries and imposes stringent limitations on medical cannabis cultivation and delivery. Because its current ordinance only addresses medical marijuana, officials are now forced to react to the November passing of Prop. 64, which allows California residents 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants.

Under Prop. 64 – also known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act – it’s not yet possible to purchase marijuana without a doctor’s recommendation. The state has not begun to issue licenses for related businesses, though that could happen as soon as Jan. 1, 2018. Under the law, local jurisdictions still have the ability to shape their own policies.

While Prop. 64 legalized cannabis in California, it’s still illegal under federal law, a regulatory issue of great concern to Petaluma’s City Council as it debated the issue at a Monday workshop.

In a staff report, the city’s attorney and police chief outlined a set of recommendations for a draft ordinance that would essentially mirror what’s already in place for medical marijuana use and cultivation. Under those recommendations, residents could grow up to six plants in certain zones of the city, though they must not be seen or smelled from public or private property and cultivation must be limited to less than 50 percent of the non-living spaces in a home.

A violation of the ordinance would be considered a nuisance, giving Petaluma police the ability to step in. In the past, residents’ concerns have included issues with odor, increased foot traffic and crime.

“Really the only way to address the community’s negative concerns has really been our medical marijuana ordinance,” Lt. Ed Crosby said. “That is now rendered moot by Prop 64 … we basically have a choice as a police department of having some mechanism to manage the impacts versus none.”

Since the enactment Petaluma’s amended policies last year to allow qualified patients to grow three plants, police fielded and resolved 29 residential cultivation complaints, according to the staff report.

“There should be some way of giving the police the power to quell nuisances, but I don’t think it should be at the expense of people doing what the citizens of the state passed this law to do,” Vice Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “I’m going through this staff report and having a lot of uneasy moments looking at things.”

Seeking to strike a balance between safety and the voters’ will in passing Prop. 64, the council asked for more information about the impacts of cannabis-related businesses to help shape a data-based decision. Inquires included how cash flow is handled in a market that can’t legally bank, permitting issues, federal shakedowns of other jurisdictions that permit marijuana businesses and crime associated with cannabis businesses in other nearby cities, like Santa Rosa and Cotati.

The city first banned dispensaries in 2007 in an effort to shield residents from associated crimes and illegal sales, though Councilman Dave King questioned that rhetoric, asking for current data.

“As we go forward, I’d like data to make sure the concerns that exist here are concerns that are pertinent to what at least in the state of California will be legal businesses,” he said.

City decision makers expressed a desire to approach the discussion with careful deliberation.

“I think it is a good idea to start slow,” Barrett said. “I don’t think we want to start with the door shut and barred.”

Mayor David Glass weighed in with what he described as a “just say no” approach amid concerns about violating federal law as the Trump administration rolls up its sleeves for a fight against cannabis.

“This is a hard issue because more than 65 percent of the people in this town voted to legalize marijuana, and absent a change of the federal government, I would be there just saying ‘hands off,’” he said. “That’s where I was before the election … I’m not personally happy about the position that I have here, but I’ve got to reconcile it back with the totality of everything that I’m looking at.”

Allowing cannabis businesses could boost the city’s economy, paving the way for high paying jobs and economic growth, though officials grappled with the implications of issuing business licenses and associated permits to businesses in violation of federal law, a quandary some council members said was a potential deal breaker.

The city has seen interest from cannabis-related research and manufacturing business and food operations, including from Nuubia Chocolates, a Pleasanton-based artisanal chocolatier seeking to explore producing cannabis-infused products.

“I can understand why we might not want retail outlets, why we might not want commercial cultivation, certainly on a large scale agricultural level, but we do spend a fair amount of time and energy here trying to attract good quality businesses to town, those that are complimentary to the ones we currently have that pay a living wage and provide health benefits and we’ve had a number of (cannabis related) businesses that have approached us,” City Manager John Brown said.

Nuubia Chocolates, which pays a starting wage of $25 an hour with benefits, caters to clients in leading Bay Area tech companies, CEO Alexandria Saunders told the council. She’s eying the possibility of moving to the North Bay in the next year, investing in a custom kitchen and expanding her workforce. The business would fit well in Petaluma’s burgeoning artisanal food scene, she said.

“But, I am limited if I come to Petaluma,” she told the council. “I may or may not want to go into the cannabis industry, and I want to have the opportunity to consult with people in the cannabis industry and produce quality food products.”

Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said that since the law has been prohibitive, her office hasn’t delved into the potential economic impacts of the cannabis sector.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions – there are more questions than answers at this point,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do some research to provide the council with additional information.”

Applicable sales tax on marijuana in the city would be 23.13 percent, though the council signaled a lack of interest in weighing an additional tax as a revenue measure, as Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have done.

Petaluma resident Zen Destiny called the current marijuana restrictions “uptight” and urged the council to reconsider its stance.

“A lot of people grow weed to supplement their income and supplement their housing notes,” he said. “It’s not like they’re meth dealers or crack or heroin. They’re just growing a little weed for themselves and selling a little bit. You don’t have to suck the marrow out of the bone … I need you to relax and press the release button.”

Brown said staff will conduct research before the discussion comes back, likely in September. He’s aiming for a clear policy for discussion in October or November.

“I want to make sure we’re not talking about whatever we’ve got to do before Jan. 1,” he said.

(Contact Hannah Beausang at hannah.beausang@arguscourier.com.)

