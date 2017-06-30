Petaluma crafts pot policy ahead of legal sales

As the state and county cannabis landscape continues to evolve, Petaluma officials are taking steps to reshape local marijuana regulations.

The issue is a complex one for a city that has long banned dispensaries and imposes stringent limitations on medical cannabis cultivation and delivery. Because its current ordinance only addresses medical marijuana, officials are now forced to react to the November passing of Prop. 64, which allows California residents 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants.

Under Prop. 64 – also known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act – it’s not yet possible to purchase marijuana without a doctor’s recommendation. The state has not begun to issue licenses for related businesses, though that could happen as soon as Jan. 1, 2018. Under the law, local jurisdictions still have the ability to shape their own policies.

While Prop. 64 legalized cannabis in California, it’s still illegal under federal law, a regulatory issue of great concern to Petaluma’s City Council as it debated the issue at a Monday workshop.

In a staff report, the city’s attorney and police chief outlined a set of recommendations for a draft ordinance that would essentially mirror what’s already in place for medical marijuana use and cultivation. Under those recommendations, residents could grow up to six plants in certain zones of the city, though they must not be seen or smelled from public or private property and cultivation must be limited to less than 50 percent of the non-living spaces in a home.

A violation of the ordinance would be considered a nuisance, giving Petaluma police the ability to step in. In the past, residents’ concerns have included issues with odor, increased foot traffic and crime.

“Really the only way to address the community’s negative concerns has really been our medical marijuana ordinance,” Lt. Ed Crosby said. “That is now rendered moot by Prop 64 … we basically have a choice as a police department of having some mechanism to manage the impacts versus none.”

Since the enactment Petaluma’s amended policies last year to allow qualified patients to grow three plants, police fielded and resolved 29 residential cultivation complaints, according to the staff report.

“There should be some way of giving the police the power to quell nuisances, but I don’t think it should be at the expense of people doing what the citizens of the state passed this law to do,” Vice Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “I’m going through this staff report and having a lot of uneasy moments looking at things.”

Seeking to strike a balance between safety and the voters’ will in passing Prop. 64, the council asked for more information about the impacts of cannabis-related businesses to help shape a data-based decision. Inquires included how cash flow is handled in a market that can’t legally bank, permitting issues, federal shakedowns of other jurisdictions that permit marijuana businesses and crime associated with cannabis businesses in other nearby cities, like Santa Rosa and Cotati.

The city first banned dispensaries in 2007 in an effort to shield residents from associated crimes and illegal sales, though Councilman Dave King questioned that rhetoric, asking for current data.

“As we go forward, I’d like data to make sure the concerns that exist here are concerns that are pertinent to what at least in the state of California will be legal businesses,” he said.