Ceres Project in Sonoma County a model for new $6 million state nutrition program

Steven Toth of Sebastopol quit eating red meat and switched to mostly fish and organic vegetables after his diagnosis with prostate cancer five months ago.

The dietary breakthrough was inspired, he said, by food from the Ceres Community Project, which has largely sustained him as he battles the spreading cancer.

“I’m keeping up with my 7-year-old son; I’m feeling good,” said Toth, 67.

The food, prepared at a Ceres kitchen in Sebastopol, is “cooked to perfection,” he said. “It’s stuff you would pay an arm and a leg for at Whole Foods.”

Now the work by Ceres, a nonprofit named after the Roman goddess of agriculture, is the touchstone for an unprecedented $6 million healthy food pilot project for low-income Californians suffering from chronic disease.

The three-year project, scheduled to start in 2018, will assess the premise that good nutrition improves the lives of people with cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other serious illnesses and cuts the cost of their taxpayer-funded medical care.

Cathryn Couch, the founder and executive director of Ceres, said the state’s $6 million investment will pay off in a savings of $13.8 million for Medi-Cal, the health care system that covers about one-third of California’s population.

Couch, who has a master’s degree in business, said her estimated $7.8 million net benefit is conservative, based on a study of a Philadelphia nutrition program called Manna that cut health care expenses by 28 to 32 percent.

The savings comes from reduced trips to hospital emergency rooms, shorter hospital stays and fewer hospital readmissions, among other factors.

Going a step further, Couch hopes the California pilot project — directed by the state Department of Health Care Services — will establish that home-delivered meals should be an “standard of care” prescribed by physicians for patients with serious diseases and covered by both Medicaid — operated through Medi-Cal in California — and private insurance nationwide.

“What we know is poor food is making us sick and good food can make us better,” Couch said.

Sixty percent of deaths in the United States, from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other frequent killers, have poor diet as an underlying cause, she said.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, an advocate for Ceres since his tenure as a Sonoma County supervisor, collaborated with Couch in proposing the pilot project and wrangling the funding through the Legislature.

A bill that includes the $6 million is awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature.

“It’s amazing to see the power of healthy, nutritious food,” McGuire said, noting that Ceres has done “life-changing work in the North Bay for over a decade.”

The pilot project will “take a successful homegrown program and scale it to benefit thousands of people,” he said.

The project It will serve about 2,500 Medi-Cal patients with heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney and lung disease from eight counties, including Sonoma and Marin, served by Ceres and four similar nonprofits in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Founded in 2007, Ceres has prepared and delivered nearly 550,000 meals to about 3,300 households. The ready-to-eat meals — now about 100,000 annually, prepared in kitchens in Sebastopol, Santa Rosa and San Rafael — feed 150 families in nearly every town in Sonoma and Marin counties. About 70 percent of the agency’s clients are below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $32,000 for two people.