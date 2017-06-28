Starting next week, it will cost a little bit more to drive over the Golden Gate Bridge. Bridge toll is rising another 25-cents, taking effect Monday, July 3.

The toll for FasTrak users increases from $6.50 to $6.75. The toll for pay-by-license-plate motorists increases from $7.50 to $7.75. And carpool fees increase from $4.50 to $4.75.

Also set to increase are Golden Gate Transit Bus and Ferry fares. Starting July 1, commuters will see a 25- to 50-cent increase to their fares. The one-way adult fare for the Sausalito Ferry will go up 25 cents to $12, and up 50 cents to $12 for the Tiburon Ferry.

This will be the fourth year in a row Golden Gate has increased bridge tolls, and bus and ferry fares. A fifth increase is expected next year. According to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, the hikes are part of a multi-year toll increase program approved by the Board of Directors in 2014 and will help in reducing a five-year budget shortfall.

More information on rate changes can be found at goldengate.org.