Scrutiny for Petaluma apartment complex

A developer proposing to build a 184-unit mixed-use apartment complex that’s expected to shape Petaluma’s incipient Water Street North is working with the city and its citizens to unravel a complex set of challenges at the downtown project site.

Stockton-based A.G. Spanos Companies has spent several years seeking community input and tailoring plans for the so-called “North River Apartments” on 3.92 acres at the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard North and Oak Street. The project would include two buildings with studio to two-bedroom market-rate rentals and 4,677 square feet of commercial space, with 276 vehicle parking spaces and 93 bicycle parking spots. Developers also plan to include sustainable building elements, EV charging stations and free transit passes for residents without cars.

It would also include a bike repair shop, gyms and a media room for residents as well as a riverfront plaza and a multi-use path connecting to the Copeland Street bridge. Also proposed are extensions of Oak Street and Water Street North.

“We saw a pretty exciting opportunity (at the site) for a lot of big picture reasons,” A.G. Spanos’ Executive Vice President Alexandros Economou said. “Most obvious is the infill nature of the site. … The location is within the urban core also with proximity to major transportation — major roads highways, the bus route and the soon-to-be-open SMART station that will all service this location and create a walkable, bikeable environment for our residents.”

At a Tuesday study session, the Petaluma Planning Commission offered feedback, though no formal approval was on the table. A medley of issues have slowed the project, including complications with rail agencies’ easements that took two years and $2.4 million to resolve. Developers are also faced with hurdles in creating a mandatory access point from Water Street to East Washington Street, as a handful of privately and publicly owned parcels span the length of the currently-undeveloped street and the property owners need to dedicate their land to that use.

Rather than provide a path just for emergency vehicles, the commission expressed a desire for a developed thoroughfare to pave the way for more access to the burgeoning Water Street North area and facilitate further growth.

Larissa Golitti, who owns property between Brewsters Beer Garden and the project site, expressed concern over the loss of parking for her tenant businesses.

“If I have no private parking on my private property, I have no reasonable use of my land. This has to be addressed before I agree to any road expansion,” she said.

Developing a road from the project to East Washington Street would cost an estimated $5.5 million. There are no public funds to help, though the city could dedicate its right of way and tweak other project requirements to help ease the burden, Deputy Planning Manager Kevin Colin said.

The commission also grappled with issues including the merits of revamping historic trolley tracks on the property as well as the inclusion of affordable units, a debate that comes as the city is increasingly strapped for housing. A developer is allowed to pay a fee in-lieu of building affordable units, though the commission urged the team to include set-aside apartments.

“My gut tells me we should have affordable units built from this project,” Commissioner Gina Benedetti-Petnic said. “Any applicant can meet all requirements by providing an in-lieu fee and I’m not crazy about that. I know too many people suffering can’t find a place to rent that they can afford and it’s hard to watch.”