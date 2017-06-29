Most cities in Sonoma County begin selling fireworks this weekend, though a few towns have fireworks booths that have already begun sales. To ensure you have a safe and sane Independence Day holiday, here are the firework regulations for Sonoma County towns.

Petaluma:

State-approved fireworks will begin selling Saturday, July 1 and ending July 4. The use and discharge of state-approved fireworks are only allowed July 4. Otherwise, all illegal fireworks (flies through the air, travels across the ground or explodes) are prohibited.

Cotati:

All fireworks are prohibited. This includes the sale, possession or use of fireworks of any type.

Cloverdale:

State approved fireworks will begin selling Saturday July 1 and ending July 4 between the hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks that are state-approved may only be used between the hours of 11 a.m. to midnight on July 4. Illegal fireworks (fly through the air, across the ground or explode) are prohibited.

Healdsburg:

All fireworks are prohibited. This includes the sale, possession or use of fireworks of any type.

Rohnert Park:

State-approved fireworks will begin selling Friday June 30 at 8 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. on July 4. The use of state-approved fireworks may occur beginning on June 30 and ending on July 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Illegal fireworks (fly through the air, across the ground or explode) are prohibited.

Santa Rosa:

All fireworks are prohibited. This includes the sale, possession or use of fireworks of any type.

Sebastopol:

Sales and discharge of State-approved fireworks will begin from June 28th through midnight July 4th. Illegal fireworks (fly through the air, across the ground or explode) are prohibited.

Sonoma:

All fireworks are prohibited. This includes the sale, possession or use of fireworks of any type.

Windsor:

All fireworks are prohibited. This includes the sale, possession or use of fireworks of any type.