Year after year, regardless of the state of the union, Americans can agree on one thing. The Fourth of July is worth celebrating.

Every community stages its own tribute to independence, patriotism, nostalgia and old-fashioned fun. And of course, there will be fireworks.

This year, July 4 falls on Tuesday, and typically, some celebrants aren’t willing to wait that long.

You’ll find Independence Day parties scattered all over Sonoma County throughout the weekend as well.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Independence Day Celebration Guerneville: Barbecue, live music on Main Street in downtown Guerneville. 4-8:30 p.m. Fireworks start at about 9:30 p.m. Free. 707-869-9000, russianriver.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Penngrove Parade: “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” 11 a.m. Sunday, Main Street, Penngrove. Free. Barbecue, live music noon-4 p.m., Penngrove Park. 707-794-1516, penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Fireworks Over Bodega Bay: Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Westside Park, Bodega Bay. Handicap parking only, views from surrounding vicinity. Free, donations taken. visitbodegabayca.com.

Monte Rio Celebration: Big Rocky Games at noon, Boat Parade and Water Curtain at dusk, fireworks follow, Sunday, Monte Rio Beach. Free. 707-865-6100, monterio.org.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Sebastopol Fireworks: Gates open 5:30 p.m. Monday, Analy High School football field, Sebastopol. Soul Fuse, Frobeck at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $5-$10. 707-823-1511, sebastopolkiwanis.org.

Windsor Kaboom Independence Day: The party starts at 3 p.m. Monday at Windsor’s Keiser Park, with live music by Color Me Badd and McKenna Faith at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. $3-$5; kids 3 and under free.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: Concert by Grammy winner Kathy Mattea and the Santa Rosa Symphony at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks. Weill Hall and Lawn at the Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. Tickets start at $25. gmc.sonoma.edu, 866-955-6040.

Petaluma 4th of July Fireworks: Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday with live music, food and beer vendors; fireworks start after dark. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Free. 707-778-4399, visitpetaluma.com. Kenwood Fourth: Pancake breakfast 7 a.m., footraces 7:30 a.m., parade 10:30 a.m., family fun and barbecue 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kenwood Plaza Park. Free, fees for food. kenwoodparade.com.

Cloverdale Fireworks: Lions Club fireworks show around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Cloverdale High School football field. Free, donations accepted. cloverdalechamber.com.

Healdsburg Fireworks: American Legion 40-minute fireworks display approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Healdsburg High School football field. Free, donations accepted. 707-953-7242, healdsburgfireworks.org.

Sonoma Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday on Sonoma Plaza, with parade at 10 a.m. Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association fireworks display at dusk Tuesday, Gen. Vallejo Home field, Sonoma. Show approximately 45 minutes. Free, donations accepted. 707-996-2102, sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

Red, White & BOOM!: Live music including Wonder Bread 5, kids’ activities, 3:30-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m. $5-$10. srboom.com.

