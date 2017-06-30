s
The public gets its first taste of the new SMART train

MARTIN ESPINOZA

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | June 30, 2017, 9:09AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Young children excitedly walked up and down the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit car Thursday morning, making frequent trips to the snack bar or bathroom. Peering out the train car windows at landscapes whizzing by, they’d turn and smile at each other.

The novelty was universally felt. Passengers of all ages, from seniors who had trouble walking to toddlers who could barely speak, seemed mesmerized by the experience: a large moving chamber full of people, laughter and conversation zooming past North Bay scenes both foreign and familiar.

Passenger trains, commuter trains, light rail systems and subways were nothing new for most of the people who experienced the first day of SMART’s “soft launch” on Thursday. What was new was the fact that it’s finally in the North Bay.

“I just think it’s great to see Marin County from a different viewpoint,” said Anita Maenel of Novato. “In the future we could use it to go shopping or visiting. Our son has a business in Cotati and he says he might take it to work.”

Maenel, 82, rode the SMART train Thursday morning with her husband Michael, 82, from Rohnert Park to Marin Civic Center in San Rafael and then back. She hasn’t been on a train since the late 1990s, when she traveled from Prague to her hometown of Munich.

“In Europe, trains and buses are the main form of transportation,” said Anita Maenel, who has lived in Marin County for the past 60 years.

The free day of service between Rohnert Park and the Marin Civic Center drew hundreds of passengers eager to ride the long-awaited rail system. The rides were provided to generate interest in SMART while federal officials complete a review of its positive train control system, which automatically shuts down service to prevent emergencies such as derailments caused by excessive speed.

Desiree French, a spokeswoman for the Federal Railroad Administration, said SMART still needs to test its positive train control system in its set rail corridor. Certification of the PTC system is the final step in the federal agency’s review.

“However, there’s more work to be done, so we cannot estimate at this time when final approval will be granted,” French said in an email.

Once final approval is received, SMART will eventually ramp up service to 34 trains daily, SMART officials said.

On Thursday, the system operated eight round-trip rides between the Rohnert Park and Marin Civic Center stations. Four southbound trips originated in Rohnert Park at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Four northbound trips originated at Marin Civic Center Station at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Riders were allowed to get on and off at any point in between.

Jeanne Mariani-Belding, a SMART spokeswoman, said since the rides were free no exact ridership count was kept. But she estimated the number of riders could surpass 1,000 for the eight round trips.

Petaluma photographer John Sachs rode the train from Petaluma to Rohnert Park with his wife and mother-in-law. Sachs said his wife does not drive and frequently uses public transportation.

“For her the value of the stops is how close they are to businesses,” he said, adding that he and his wife live only 10 blocks from the Petaluma SMART station.

“She looks forward to using the train between Santa Rosa and Petaluma.”

For some, the trip was a source of inspiration.

Phyllis Calvin Thomas, a professional artist in Petaluma, said she snapped so many photos on her phone her battery died.

“I might do a whole series of ‘views from the train,’” she said. She and her husband commuted between Petaluma and Mill Valley for many years.

“Even though its too late for us for the commute, we’ll still use it for day trips,” she said.

More free rides are scheduled for Saturday and July 4, taking passengers to the Marin County Fair from as far north as the Sonoma County Airport station. Additional free rides will be announced over the next two weeks.

Mariani-Belding, the SMART spokeswoman, called the passenger service trial run a complete success.

“The turnout was just amazing,” she said. “We’re so happy to be able to carry the public so they can experience the train.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @renofish.

