Police arrested two Novato residents early Friday morning on suspicion of stealing property from cars in an east side residential neighborhood.

Around 4:45 a.m., Petaluma police responded to reports of two people looking into parked cars in the area of Garfield Drive, according to a news release from the agency. The caller observed the suspects in a white truck or SUV, and when officers arrived, they pulled over a white Lincoln Navigator driving away from the area.

Police found a number of potentially stolen items in the Lincoln, including a saddle valued at more than $2,000 that was swiped from a nearby vehicle, police said.

Heather Howard and Louis Thorsson, both 33-year-old Novato residents, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including grand theft, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to commit a criminal offense.

Howard was also found to be on active parole, police said.

Officers were able to return the saddle to its rightful owner, but have yet to track down the owners of the remaining property.

Anyone with information that will aid the investigation is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.