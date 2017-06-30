Firefighters extinguished a brushfire this afternoon just outside Cotati.

Reports of the fire near Stony Point Road and West Railroad Avenue came in at 12:51 p.m., a Redcom emergency dispatcher said. The fire grew to at least 5 acres, according to early dispatch reports.

The fire threatened two structures, as well as livestock.

Engines from Cal Fire and the Gold Ridge and Rancho Adobe fire protection districts responded to the call. Cal Fire also called in its aerial support to fight the blaze, Redcom said.