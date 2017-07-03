Descendants of founders and famous sustain ties to Sonoma County’s past

They are among the most widely recognized figures in Sonoma County history: author Jack London, Santa Rosa founder Maria Carrillo and Gen. Mariano Vallejo, once the most powerful man in Mexican-controlled California.

They signify names attached to cities and schools, or in London’s case to books known around the world and a legend of adventure swollen to near mythic proportion.

Everyone has ancestors, and therein interesting stories from the family tree. But most lack someone famous in their roots.

Still, in Sonoma County, the chances are good of rubbing elbows with the descendants of one of these historical personages, because they live and work among us, albeit it in relative anonymity.

Jack London’s great-granddaughter lives in a modest home in Rincon Valley, roughly 10 miles from the beloved Beauty Ranch in the Valley of the Moon immortalized by London, where he rode on horseback a little more than a century ago and compared the air to wine, with rolling hills of grapes, red with autumn flame.

Vallejo’s great-grandson lives in Sonoma, the pueblo the Mexican general founded in 1835, the oldest city in the county and where in his old age, his vast land holdings virtually gone, the general reflected on his youth of strength and riches.

And several generations of Carrillo progeny live in Santa Rosa, not far from the crumbling adobe that represents Santa Rosa’s first house on the sprawling land grant that gave the city its name. In the early 1800s, the ranch supported a herd of 1,500 horses and 3,000 cattle and sheep.

On a holiday weekend where we reflect on our national heritage, we retain a closer connection to these iconic historic personalities through their living bloodlines — the survivors who haven’t strayed far from the lands their forebearers cultivated and cherished.

They stoke our curiosity about the past, inform our present, and remind us of the need to safeguard our historic places.

Larry Carrillo

As a descendant of Santa Rosa’s first nonnative settlers, Larry Carrillo feels a responsibility to preserve his historical heritage.

He has the keys to the gate of the metal fence that surrounds the ruins of the Carrillo Adobe, and his family led efforts to put a protective roof over its crumbling walls to keep the rain from further eroding Santa Rosa’s oldest building.

He’s helped retrieve posts and beams from the adobe that were taken by vandals and later found in a homeless encampment.

For Carrillo, it’s personal. It was his great-great-great-grandmother, Maria Ygnacia Lopez de Carrillo, who occupied the adobe, built circa 1838, when she became one of a handful of single Californio women to be given a land grant in what was then part of Mexico.

Larry Carrillo is descended from one of Doña Maria’s younger daughters, Marta, who married Joaquin Carrillo, a second cousin and part of another branch of the Carrillo family with deep roots in early California.

“There’s a lot of responsibility for people of founding families. We need to stay involved,” said Carrillo, 73, a board member of the Historical Society of Santa Rosa.

His daughter, Kelly Carrillo Fernandez, 48, also a board member, looked toward the fallen remains of the adobe on Friday. “I’m hoping in our lifetime this is honored and preserved in some way,” she said.