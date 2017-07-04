Sonoma County firefighting agencies still searching for improvements

Officials from three fire agencies surrounding Santa Rosa who envision becoming a single firefighting agency were among scores of fire officials who met Saturday to hammer out a vision for improving Sonoma County’s complex and uneven firefighting delivery service.

There is a fall deadline from Sonoma County supervisors to come up with a long-range plan streamlining the county’s nearly 40 fire agencies.

Saturday marked a high point in cooperation and planning for the historically fractured fire services community as more than 75 fire officials worked in regional groups to tackle the thorny questions of filling gaps in coverage, lengthy response times in some rural areas, relocating fire stations, replacing aging engines, sharing volunteers and equipment, and calculating how much new staffing is needed.

Progress was incremental and chiefs acknowledged the process has a long way to go.

The workshop was the latest part of a three-year effort by the county to improve fire services, as fire officials have clamored for help for agencies facing severe financial and staffing struggles.

Fire officials have asked supervisors for as much as $11 million annually to plug holes and enable financially healthy fire agencies to help the struggling ones.

Supervisors have said that amount is unlikely, but have pledged financial aid tied to signs of progress toward consolidating into fewer agencies.

Missing from Saturday’s discussion was what county officials considered crucial information: the results of a $110,000 county-commissioned study compiling details on each fire department’s staffing, equipment, finances, response times and abilities.

The study is expected to point out weaknesses in the fire service network and include a review of the effectiveness of the Sonoma County Fire and Emergency Services Department, which oversees 11 volunteer fire companies.

Supervisors are counting on the study to help with decisions on the future of some fire agencies, as well as their own county department. The study, commissioned a year ago, was due May 1.

A draft released in late June by the consulting firm Matrix had several mistakes, including omitting fire stations and agencies in tables and maps, said Jim Colangelo, a fire services consultant for the county.

Limited information from the study was available to each regional group.

“It’s very disappointing,” Colangelo said.

The study is the latest in a long string of studies paid for by the county in the last several decades regarding improvements to the county’s fire service program. All called for large amounts of money and were mostly shelved.

Sonoma County is considered to lag in the fire industry’s statewide efforts to provide a sustainable service.

Jack Piccinini, fire chief of Rincon Valley and Windsor fire districts, pushed his counterparts Saturday to look at a bigger picture and start the complicated steps toward consolidating, rather than reaching for incremental fixes and losing the momentum and focus of supervisors.

“If we continue to operate individually we will not hold onto the attention of the board of supervisors. They will walk away,” Piccinini said.

Much of Saturday’s discussion revolved around how best to fill response gaps.

Several pockets of the county have so few volunteers that coverage must come from neighboring agencies. Ideas floated included a new station in Knights Valley on Highway 128, having San Antonio and Lakeville volunteer companies share a new station closer to Petaluma and adding paid staff to a Cazadero station to improve coast coverage.