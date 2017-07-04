A brushfire broke out Friday afternoon, threatening a nearby home northwest of Petaluma before being controlled.

Firefighters responded to the blaze off La Raye Lane near the Pepper Road intersection just before 3:30 p.m., Rancho Adobe Fire Battalion Chief Andy Taylor said.

Six agencies responded, including Wilmar, Rancho Abode and Cal Fire.

Taylor said the half-acre fire got within 75 feet of a home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Friday, firefighters extinguished a similar fire about a mile north on the corner of Stony Point Road and West Railroad Avenue. That fire spread to 6 acres after winds picked up. Firefighters were able to extinguish it before it reached two homes a quarter-mile uphill.