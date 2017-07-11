The Petaluma City Council on Monday appointed residents to serve on 14 commissions and committees, adding officials to bodies with authority over everything from major developments to public art projects to the city’s network of bicycle paths.

The council selected from among 53 applicants to the influential boards, deliberating after hearing from a handful who made appeals to the council members.

The planning commission, one of the most influential bodies with the responsibility to make recommendations to the council on development projects and authority to approve some development aspects, had three vacancies. The council appointed Scott Alonso, Heidi Bauer and Richard Marzo.

To the historic and cultural preservation committee, which aims to preserve historic Petaluma buildings, the council appointed Christopher Caputo, Terry Kosewic, John Perlis, Kit Schlich and Jack Withington.

Marja Tarr was appointed to fill the one vacancy on the pedestrian and bicycle advisory committee, which advises the council on multi-use paths among other things.

The public art committee, a relatively new panel that decides on public art projects and recently commissioned its first piece of art at Water Street, had three openings. The council appointed Caroline Hall, Heather Mackin and Katherine Plank.

The council appointed Megan Cusimano, Kevin McDonnell and Beverly Schor to the recreation, music and parks commission.

The youth commission included four adult appointments and seven youth appointments. The youth members are Matthew Armstrong, Alexis Frias, Tessa Hughes, Kylie Kerr, Cole Powers, Ava Schafbuch and Lila Singh, while the adult members are Caitlin Quinn, Neal Ramus Jorge Servin and Kathy Wallace.

The transit advisory committee will have members Julie Cleland, Dana Ervin, Tim Howard Chris McCarthy, Michael Regan and Fred Tarr.

The council appointed Kyle Hook, Colin Macdonald and David Taylor to the airport commission.

Mark Lewis will serve on the animal services advisory committee.

There were four vacancies on the tree advisory committee. The council appointed Matthew Cory, Katrina Miller, John Shribbs and Wayne Wilson.

The council appointed Fred Carroll, Angela Emerick, Andrea Pierotti, Kristine Rebillot and Melody Sea to the senior advisory committee.

Heidi Bauer will serve on the groundwater advisory committee.

Dylan Lloyd and Angelo Sacerdote were the only two applicants for three vacant seats on the technology advisory committee.

Scott Emerick was the only applicant for the building board of appeals.

No one applied for Petaluma’s seat on the regional Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District Board.

