Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 28

3:18 p.m.: Mia Buonanno, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Winton Drive on suspicion of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, June 29

3:51 p.m.: Brain McNamara, a 51-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive on misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, receiving known stolen property, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and burglary tools as well as for a misdemeanor bench warrant and two felony warrants.

3:13 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 268 Douglas St.

Friday, June 30

3:01 a.m.: Novato’s Michael Freeman, 43, was arrested at 368 South McDowell Blvd. on a felony charge of burglary from a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of vehicle tampering.

Saturday, July 1

3:02 a.m.: Police arrested Arthur Stein, 28, of Petaluma, at 400 North McDowell Blvd. for alleged assault and fighting in a public place, both misdemeanors.

Sunday, July 2

1:02 p.m.: Alfonso Achoa, a 45-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Douglas Street on suspicion of a felony of domestic assault and a misdemeanor of domestic battery.

Monday, July 3

11:52 a.m: Alda Petrocchi, a 47-year-old Petaluma resident, was cited at 110 Howard St. on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tuesday, July 4

10:46 p.m.: An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 401 Kenilworth Drive.