(1 of ) James Monroe Elementary is public K-6 school located at 2567 Marlow Road in Roseland. According to the CA Schools app, 93% of Monroe's students are Hispanic or Latino. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democat, 2010)
(2 of ) Using the CA Schools app, users can view demographic data for Sonoma County schools. Sebastopol's Analy High School has an enrollment of 1,273, 19% of which are socioeconomically disadvantaged. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(3 of ) Windsor's Mattie Washburn Elementary School has two grades: Kindergarten and First Grade. The smaller the school, the less information is available. For Mattie Washburn, users are only able to see the school's location, contact information and demographics. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(4 of ) The CA Schools app can be used to find school test scores. 52% of students tested at Santa Rosa’s French American Charter School met or exceeded expectations for English Language Arts on the state’s Smarter Balanced Test. (Beth Schanker/The Press Democrat, 2016)
(5 of ) 67% of students tested at Sebastopol's Gravenstein Elementary School met or exceeded expectations for Mathematics on the CA Smarter Balanced Test. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) 62% of students at Sonoma Valley High School met or exceeded expectations for English Language Arts on the CA Smarter Balanced Test. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(7 of ) The CA Schools app can also be used to search for Physical Fitness test results. 61.6% of the grade nine students tested at Santa Rosa's Piner High School were determined to be in the Healthy Fitness Zone for Aerobic Capacity on the CA Physical Fitness test. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(8 of ) Using the CA Schools app, we can see that Santa Rosa's Montgomery High School has an average graduation rate of 89.3%. (Alvin Jornada/ The Press Democrat, 2017)
(9 of ) 63.5% of Healdsburg Junior High School are Hispanic or Latino, 35.2% are White. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(10 of ) 71.1% of grade nine students tested at Santa Rosa's Elsie Allen High School were determined to be in the Healthy Fitness Zone for Upper Body Strength on the CA Physical Fitness test. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(11 of ) Using the CA Schools app, users can find demographic data as well as school test scores. Santa Rosa's Maria Carrillo High School has 1,578 students, of which 23.9% are Hispanic or Latino, 8.1% are Asian, 8.0% are two or more races, 2.5% are African American, 1.8% are Filipino and 55.1% are white. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2017)
(12 of ) Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm is a private K-12 school located at 655 Willowside Road in Santa Rosa. Private schools do not have much listed in the CA Schools app, just the location and contact information. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2014)
(13 of ) Santa Rosa High School has a relatively high graduation rate of 90.4%. This is represented as a green pie chart on the CA Schools app. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(14 of ) Have a question about school policy? You can reach out to school administrators using the CA School's app. The principal at Dunham Elementary in Petaluma is Christin Barkas (not pictured here). You can reach her at cbarkas@dunhamsd.k12.ca.us. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 2008)
(15 of ) 70% of students met or exceeded performance expectations for English Language Arts at Petaluma High School. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(16 of ) 40% of Kindergarten students scored in the Advanced Range in a test assessing English language development at Prestwood Elementary in Sonoma. (Photos by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(17 of ) Use the CA Schools App to pinpoint schools within proximity of your current location.
(18 of ) Click on the school icon to find data on each school.
(19 of ) Scroll down further to find more information including principal name, school address and contact information.
(20 of ) Follow links on the school page to access school test scores and demographic data.