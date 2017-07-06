A Graton Casino bus crashed into two other vehicles Wednesday on the Golden Gate Bridge, sending 11 people to the hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. just north of the toll plaza, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said. The bus was heading south to San Francisco when a pickup truck in front rear-ended a car that had come to a stop as it approached the toll plaza, he said. The bus, carrying 49 people, then collided into the truck and car.

Barclay said an ambulance initially was called for two passengers on the bus who were in their 80s. He said they ultimately transported 11 people to the hospital with minor injuries, including eight passengers on the bus.

CHP, Southern Marin Fire, Tiburon Fire, Mill Valley Fire, Marin County Fire, and Golden Gate Bridge Patrol all responded to the accident, which shut down part of the bridge for about an hour.

You can reach Staff Writer Eloísa Ruano González at 707-521-5458 or eloisa.gonzalez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @eloisanews.