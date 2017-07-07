Night Beats: A guide to open mic nights around Sonoma County

Open mic nights can be one of the best spots to catch up-and-coming artists before they play an overcrowded room. Think about it, before a band or singer-songwriter decided to play a large audience, they needed a spot to test out new material. Often times, you get to catch local artist previewing new works and sometimes, hear rare gems that never see the light of day again, but make your day anyway.

They’re also a great spot to meet artists, musicians and free spirits. They’re essentially a social happy hour for creative minds and a chance to make a new friend as you grab a cup of coffee, drink a beer or crowd around small pop-up stages. Best of all, they’re usually free of charge. With that said, I’ve decided to put together a some of the best open mic nights in the North Bay.

Three Nights, One Tavern

Whether you live in Sonoma, Sebastopol or Novato, Hopmonk has three different open mic nights to choose from. Though each location offers a fun nightlife environment for the 21 and up crowd, open mic nights are all-ages. The beer garden is a perfect area to get some air between acts or mingle with friends. Whether you enjoy sipping on beer, wine, or fancy cocktails the drink menu has something for everyone.

Where: Hopmonk: Sonoma, Novato and Sebastopol.

Day: Wednesday (Sonoma and Novato) and Tuesday (Sebastopol)

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Sebastopol and Sonoma) 7 p.m.(Novato)

More Info: http://www.hopmonk.com/

Tuesday Open Mic at Brew

Brew and Second Octave, a Sonoma County talent management and booking agency responsible for events such as The Rail Road Square Music Festival and The Rivertown Ball, team up to host open mic night in downtown Santa Rosa on Tuesdays. Grab a cup of coffee, drink local-made beer or grab a bite to eat while you catch some tunes. This open mic night is fairly interactive. Artists can reserve a ten-minute time slot in advance by posing on each Facebook event page, which means you get a chance to see who’s on the first half of the line-up. The second portion is open to the public on a first-come first-served basis, which gives the night a bit more of a spontaneous vibe.

Where: Brew: Santa Rosa.

Day: Tuesday

Time: 7 p.m.

More info: http://www.brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Wednesday Night With The Twins

With a dance floor, a cozy fire place and an adorable backyard to spend a summer day basking in the sun, Twin Oaks Roadhouse has the right ambiance. This old school. honky-tonk from 1924 is full of history. The walls of this local gem scream old western and you might even spot a few real life cowboys. Snack on jalapeño poppers, potato skins or buffalo chicken wings while you catch the local talent.

Where: Twin Oaks Roadhouse: Penngrove.

Day: Wednesday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

More info: http://twinoaksroadhouse.com

Petaluma’s Hidden Treasure

Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern is quite possibly one of Petaluma’s best hidden gems. The spot might be easy to miss with its somewhat discreet location in the outskirts of downtown Petaluma nearthe residential portion of town. Yet, the specialty gourmet sandwiches, soups and stews, as well as the close-knit environment leaves you feeling as though you’re visiting a friend, and will make you remember exactly where it is.