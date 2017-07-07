Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announces early retirement

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas announced Thursday he will retire by next month, saying health concerns are forcing him to step down earlier than planned from his post leading the county’s largest law enforcement agency.

The announcement comes about four months after Freitas, 54, said he would not seek a third term next year as sheriff, opening up a race for the office that has grown to include at least six candidates, a stark contrast with the past two decades of uncontested elections for sheriff in Sonoma County.

Freitas, a 32-year law enforcement veteran, said he recommended Assistant Sheriff Rob Giordano take his post on an interim basis after he retires Aug. 1. The Board of Supervisors, which indicated it supported Giordano’s interim role, will name a formal replacement to serve out the remainder of Freitas’ term, which ends in early January 2019.

“The timing is beyond my control, and I’m doing what’s best for my family and my health,” Freitas said Thursday in an interview. He declined to elaborate on the issues affecting his health but said they were not work related. In March, he said he planned to serve out his second term, but he said Thursday that his health problems worsened in May and caused him to reconsider the timing of his retirement. An agency spokesman said Freitas does not intend to file for disability benefits.

His departure comes at a time of fiscal pressures and staffing shortages at the Sheriff’s Office, with a workforce of about 650 employees and a $180 million budget. Vacancies in jail posts have saddled correctional deputies with significant mandatory overtime, currently about 44 hours a month. Additionally, the agency’s latest spending plan resulted in the elimination of full-time narcotics and gang detective units, as well as the popular community policing unit that focused on special neighborhood issues.

The office also is embroiled in a number of civil rights and excessive force cases, including a lawsuit brought by the family of Santa Rosa teen Andy Lopez, who was shot and killed by a deputy, and a criminal investigation of a former deputy accused of beating a man during a domestic violence call.

Freitas said his commanders play a strong role in leading the agency and would continue to do so.

“I have every confidence in my staff,” he said.

Since he took office in 2011, Freitas has navigated the department through recession-era budget cuts, a massive shift of some state prisoners to local jails and public criticism following the 2013 Lopez shooting. He was Windsor’s police chief when he ran unopposed for sheriff in 2010 and drew no challengers in his bid for re-election in 2014.

“I’m so sorry to see him go,” said Giordano, a 28-year law enforcement veteran who has served as assistant sheriff since 2014. “Having worked with him for several years now, I can say I truly got to know him, and I don’t think people understand how much he cares for his community and this department and how hard he worked to do the right thing.”

Giordano, who will lead the agency until a formal appointment is made by the Board of Supervisors, is not among six candidates campaigning for sheriff.