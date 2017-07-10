A Petaluma man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a slow-speed chase, running over several spike strips before he was taken into custody.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Petaluma police officer spotted a 2005 BMW 635 sedan traveling “very slowly” and impeding traffic on North McDowell Boulevard near Professional Drive, according to a news release from the agency.

Suspecting that the driver may have been intoxicated, the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver refused to stop, kicking off an 11-mile pursuit that topped out at about 40 mph, police said.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Petaluma resident Douglas Booth, ran over three sets of spike strips deployed by Petaluma police and California Highway Patrol officers.

After about 30 minutes, Booth was taken into custody after officers used patrol vehicles to box in the BMW at a slow speed, police said.

Police determined that Booth was not impaired, and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer and violating probation from a prior DUI offense.

No property was damaged during the pursuit, and no injuries were reported, police said.