A Georgia man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $100,000 of ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia from a Petaluma-based collection considered the largest of its kind in the world.

Carl Edward Cunningham, 45, Marietta, Georgia, faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 7 in the theft at Rancho Obi-Wan.

The nonprofit museum founded in 2011 is home to more than 400,000 pieces including dolls, movie props and other fan gear.

Cunningham was alleged to have taken about 120 items during visits last year and in 2015.

Among the pieces are a vintage Boba Fett playing card and a Millennium Falcon Lego set worth thousands of dollars on eBay, organizers said.

