Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, July 5

1:08 a.m.: Rohnert Park’s William Rardin, 30, was arrested at a location on Kentucky Street on suspicion of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, July 6

1:05 a.m.: William Horne, a 43-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was cited for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at 1620 Herbert St.

1:15 p.m.: A burglary was reported at Jefferson and Lakeville streets.

3:40 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 389 North McDowell Blvd.

Friday, July 7

12:35 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 1436 Professional Drive.

Saturday, July 8

1:12 p.m.: A 17-year-old Petaluma boy was cited at 2151 Caulfield Lane for misdemeanor vandalism.

9:41 p.m.: Melissa Costello, a 27-year-old Visalia resident was arrested at a location on Montero Way on felony charges of domestic assault and violating parole.

4:27 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 1370 Redwood Way.

Sunday, July 9

12:45 p.m.: Steve Rosales, a 53-year-old Pittsburgh resident, was arrested at the intersection of East D and Hopper streets on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

1:21 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 517 Larch Drive.

Monday, July 10

12:33 a.m.: Kenneth Myers, a 35-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Marian Way on a felony charge of domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and violating probation.

12:40 p.m.: Police arrested Andy Albor, 23, of Petaluma, at 705 Park Lane on felony charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault and violating parole and on a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.

Tuesday, July 11

8:36 a.m.: Olman Hernandez-Ortiz, a 25-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at a location on Joan Drive on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

5:35 p.m.: Marciano Flores Velasco, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested at a location on Vallejo Street on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.