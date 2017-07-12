Alleged Hanna Boys Center sex abuse victim says teacher witnessed molestation

New allegations of sexual abuse at the Hanna Boys Center have surfaced in a civil lawsuit naming a former official already jailed on criminal charges, plus a ministry teacher at the high school and the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

A former resident of the Sonoma Valley home for troubled youth claims fired clinical director Kevin Thorpe preyed on him after becoming the teen’s caseworker in 2006, subjecting him to about 260 incidents of abuse, including masturbation and oral sex.

When the boy was 15, he claims Thorpe was molesting him in his locked office when ministry, religion and social justice teacher Joseph Filice walked in using a master key and saw what was happening.

Rather than intervening, the lawsuit claims Filice covered his eyes and said, “Oh God!” before turning on his heel and leaving the room. The incident was never reported to police.

Brian Farragher, the center’s executive director since 2014, said Filice, a 20-year employee, has denied the allegations and insists the incident in the lawsuit never happened.

The boy, who attended Archbishop Hanna High School at the center from 2007 to 2012, did not complain because he feared getting kicked out, losing a scholarship and becoming homeless, the suit said.

“Thorpe correctly predicted that Filice would never report (the plaintiff’s) abuse to law enforcement, though he was required to do so by law,” the suit said.

“Rather, Filice joined or continued the conspiracy alleged herein to carry out, continue and suppress knowledge of (the plaintiff’s) abuse.”

Thorpe, who was initially placed on administrative leave, was fired at the end of June and staff members are cooperating with investigators, Farragher said.

“We are not interested in covering things up,” Farragher said. “We’re interested in getting to the bottom of this. We do not want any kids in our care getting hurt.”

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of setbacks facing the 72-year-old nonprofit.

Thorpe’s predecessor is suing the center for $2.7 million, claiming he was fired after complaining about the lack of supervision over minors involved in bullying. Also, a 22-year-old staff member is facing criminal charges that she had unlawful sex with a 17-year-old boy at the center.

Thorpe was arrested June 10 after a former resident, now in his 20s, complained he was abused. Prosecutors later added a second boy. Thorpe remains in custody with bail set at $1.5 million.

A spokesman for District Attorney Jill Ravitch on Tuesday would not say how the civil and criminal cases may be related.

The civil lawsuit was filed June 30 in Sonoma County Superior Court. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, claims Thorpe took a special interest in him from the time he was 13, inviting him into his office and to his house to watch pornography and engage in sexual acts.

His “predatory process” continued for five years until the boy graduated in 2012. The abuse left emotional scars that caused him to drink and later drop out of college, the suit said.

Among its allegations are negligent supervision, sexual assault and battery, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

A spokesman for the Santa Rosa Diocese did not respond to an email request for comment. Bishop Robert Vasa sits on the Hanna Boys Center’s board of directors.