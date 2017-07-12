Teen’s injury at Petaluma track highlights youth racing trend

Given all the restrictions on teenage drivers, it may seem odd that kids as young as 5 can be race car drivers.

The serious injury last week of 16-year-old Lassen County resident Chelsea Blevins at Petaluma Speedway highlight the risks in an inherently dangerous sport that nonetheless is popular with families and youngsters.

Blevins was traveling at about 60 mph in a sprint car on a straightaway on the oval dirt track when her tire clipped another car and she flipped end-over-end and crashed into a fence, her parents said. Emergency personnel had to cut away her mangled car to get her out.

Blevins suffered a torn spleen, cracked ribs and internal bleeding. She has since been released from the hospital.

A third-generation sprint-car driver, Blevins pledged to be back on the track soon.

The wreck has been the talk of local racing ever since, said Santa Rosa resident Richard Fatu, whose son Will was named Rookie of the Year at Petaluma Speedway last year.

Will turned 14 in March.

After three years racing go- karts, Will spent one season driving Outlaw 250 karts before moving on to mini stock cars at age 13. In his third race last year, he became the youngest main-event winner ever at Petaluma Speedway.

He is now racing a spec sprint car, a 1,500-pound vehicle with more than 560 horsepower.

Richard Fatu understands some people’s concern with that.

“I know it’s scary that kids are going 90 mph,” he said. “But these kids have been doing it half their lives. These kids have a talent and they’ve been doing it since they were 5-6-7 years old. It’s not like we just threw him in a 600-horsepower vehicle and said go at it.”

It’s important for casual observers to know, he said, that auto racing is among the most safety-conscious sports around.

“In race cars, we spend thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars on safety, on neoprene driving suits, the top of the line helmets, HANS (head and neck support) devices, gloves, special knee protection. The seats themselves are $1,000,” he said.

“Sometimes we tell people William is 14 and they go ‘oooh.’ But this is safer than playing tackle football. You let 7- and 8-year-olds play tackle football with just helmets.”

Will Fatu has been in a couple of crashes, including one in a 360 wingless sprint car in which he hit the wall at about 80 mph after a spinout.

“It destroyed his car, but he was fine,” Richard Fatu said, although Will did suffer a minor concussion. “We put these kids in the best safety equipment on the planet.”

Still, swiftly moving vehicles can create dangerous situations. Local drivers have seen a number of tragedies.

In 2013, up-and-coming driver Tyler Wolfe, 20, of Redding died in a crash during a race in Calistoga. It was the first fatal crash at the track since 1983.

Six months later, Santa Rosa eighth-grader Marcus Johnson and a car owner were walking through the pit area at a Marysville track when they were struck and killed by a sprint car driven by Johnson’s cousin, Chase Johnson, of Penngrove, who still races. A faulty steering wheel may have caused the car to leave the track.

In 2004, track official Randy Clifton was killed at Petaluma when a car apparently malfunctioned and struck him on the raceway.