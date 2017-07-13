Petaluma’s annual Riverfront Revival is drawing near. This July 22nd marks the 8th celebration of Petaluma’s creative community and river heritage. Although the festival asks participants to dress as “any zany, odd, beautiful, ugly or avant-garde character you see fit,” its roots are in the steampunk subculture and many incredible eye-catching examples of this are seen at the festival every year.

Steampunk fashion unites romantic Victorian era aesthetics with post-apocalyptic industrial gadgetry. Imagine outfits inspired by the science fiction world of H.G. Well’s Time machine mixed in with some 21st century sass.

Interested in attending this year’s event, need some inspiration for your outfit? Click through our gallery of our favorite steampunk outfits seen at past Riverfront Revivals and its predecessor the Handcar Regatta.