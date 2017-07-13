(1 of ) Steampunk fashion mixes Victorian inspired fashion with industrial gadgetry. Jaz and Carrie McGee of Sebastopol sported the best homemade backpacks at the Great Handcar Regatta, 2011. (john Burgess/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A group of friends in costume stand by the side of the tracks during the Great Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, September 25, 2011. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) A family steampunk ensemble at the Riverfront Revival. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(4 of ) Festival goers at the 2011 Handcar Regatta carry industrial looking weapons.
(The Press Democrat file photo)
(5 of ) Music, costumes and fun at the Rivertown Revival in Petaluma. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) A great example of steampunk fashion for a male, from the 2016 Riverfront Revival. This festival goer wears industrial goggles and Victorian inspired safari wear. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat file photo)
(7 of ) Anne Conveny of Santa Rosa brought a little mechanical friend to the Great Handcar Regatta, 2011. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(8 of ) Bruce Morton times a tintype exposure with his pocket watch during the Rivertown Revival in Petaluma, California, on July 19, 2014. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Steampunk outfits inspired by alien science fiction at the 2010 Handcar Regatta. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(10 of ) Top hats, tutus, and bustiers are great options for the adventurous. 2010 Great Handcar Regatta festival goers. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(11 of ) Samuel Coniglio twists his mustache during the Great Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, September 25, 2011. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Characters from the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta wear Indian inspired outfits in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(13 of ) Anna Van Loon watches from the edge of the tracks during the Great Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, September 25, 2011. Her outfit is steampunk with a dash of goth. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) A creative hat becomes and adventure themed art piece at the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(15 of ) Victorian inspired outfits with a heavy dose of sex appeal on festival goers at the Riverfront Revival (Press Democrat file photo by Will Bucquoy)
(16 of ) Top hats googles and large coats are great options for male steampunk costumes. A character from the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(17 of ) The 2010 Handcar Regatta had an Indian revival theme which is seen in many of the costume choices for the festival. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(18 of ) A great example of steampunk goggles at the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(19 of ) Taylor Diffenderfer of Petaluma dresses up as a bearded lady for the the second annual Rivertown Revival held in Petaluma, July 30, 2011. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) This character from the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta, mixes classical Indian touches with modern aviator glasses. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(21 of ) Steampunk outfits are Victorian inspired, but skirts tend to be shorter and sexier. (The Press Democrat file photo, 2016)
(22 of ) Fantasy, adventure, and a dash of sex appeal inspires the outfits of these 2010 Handcar Regatta participants. The costumes are from a mixture of eras, but still fit the bill. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(23 of ) A non-traditional wedding dress for the bride and a bowler hat for the groom at the 2013 Riverfront Revival. (Conner Jay/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(24 of ) Parasols are both functional and aesthetically appealing components of any steampunk outfit. 2010 Great Handcar Regatta. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(25 of ) These Handcar Regatta participants are ready for a Victorian safari. (The Press Democrat file photo, 2010)
(26 of ) The first couple to be married during the second annual Rivertown Revival was Angie Mantele and Rohan Robinson of Santa Rosa. The two were married in front of not only family but any revival guests that wanted to watch the weddings held in Petaluma, July 30, 2011. The couple have known each other for 20 years and been a couple for 8 years. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat file photo)
(27 of ) Frank Herrera wears his costume as he stands with his team's railcar, Geometer Insecta, during the Great Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, September 25, 2011. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Ron Kuentzel of Rohnert Park walks his penny-farthing through The Rivertown Revival on the McNear Penninsula in Petaluma on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Creativity is paramount in putting together your steampunk out. Don't have a top hat wear your cowboy hat. A costumed attendee of the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(30 of ) The Rivertown Revival on the McNear Penninsula in Petaluma on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Anything goes at the Rivertown Revival, a steampunk-esque outfit and a pretty summer dress at the 2016 festival. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(32 of ) The Rivertown Revival on the McNear Penninsula in Petaluma on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Ready to explore the railroad tracks, characters from the 2010 Great Handcar Regatta in Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, CA on September 26, 2010. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(34 of ) Thessaly Lerner, the Ukalady, at The Rivertown Revival on the McNear Penninsula in Petaluma on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) A family gets into the constuming fun at the Rivertown Revival on the McNear Penninsula in Petaluma on Saturday, July 16, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Bustiers, goggles, fishnets and parasols are essential components to any steampunk female costume. Need inspiration for your 2017 Riverfront Revival outfit click through our gallery to see more. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(38 of ) Don't have goggles, make it look like you just had them on! A festival goer uses makeup to create goggle marks at the 2016 Riverfront Revival. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Now those are some goggle! Cristina Baggese of Petaluma at the Rivertown Revival, 2016. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Anything goes at the Riverfront Revival, this festival goer wears an interesting mask at the 2016 festival. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(41 of ) Anthony MIller of Los Angeles and E. Francis Kohler of San Francisco were ready for any untoward scoundrels at the Great Handcar Regatta, 2011. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(42 of ) A festival goer wears a feathered top hat at the Riverfront Revival in 2016. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(43 of ) From left, Adele 3, Casey, Thomas, 1, and Janine Coleman at the Rivertown Revival in Petaluma. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Kayleena Pierce, 24, attends the Petaluma River Revival, Saturday July 21, 2012 in Petaluma. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2012
(45 of ) The Apple Jack Gang at the 2011 Handcar Regatta in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Will Bucquoy)
(46 of ) Dorothy and daughter Clara Fast packed the steamer trunk for a trip to Utopia at the Great Handcar Regatta, 2011 (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(47 of ) Gunslinger Matthew Nash of San Francisco at the Great Handcar Regatta, 2011. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)