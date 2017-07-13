A Petaluma woman charged with arranging sex for men in her home with an 8-year-old girl and a developmentally disabled woman reached a plea bargain with prosecutors Wednesday carrying a 25-to-life sentence.

Tawnya Lynn Hopper, 43, faced more than 60 years in prison if convicted in her upcoming trial of orchestrating the lewd encounters through text messages and the internet.

Instead, Hopper accepted a prosecution offer with the possibility of parole after about 19 years, her lawyer said.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened in 2015. The victims testified at a preliminary hearing that Hopper brought them to a room where they had sex with men. She remained in the room and recorded video of the older victim.

Hopper was arrested in November 2015 during a pornography ring investigation conducted by the FBI and San Francisco police.

She will be sentenced Sept. 19.

You can reach Staff Writer Paul Payne at 707-568-5312 or paul.payne@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ppayne.