A Petaluma man was arrested Thursday evening after an unprovoked attack on a 14-year-old boy in a downtown Petaluma park, police said.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Petaluma resident Eric Wayne Conroy, allegedly walked up behind two 14-year-old Petaluma teens as they were sitting on a gazebo in Walnut Park and used a canvas strap to strangle one of them, police said in a news release.

The victim was able to escape with help from his friend, police said. He remained conscious during the 5:45 p.m. attack and was released to a guardian after the incident.

He sustained no visible injuries, Sgt. Rick Cox said.

Conroy was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse, police said.

Cox said Conroy didn’t know the juveniles, but allegedly repeated “don’t come back here” during the incident. Conroy didn’t provide a motive during an interview with police.