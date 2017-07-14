An armed Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday evening after taking a stolen rowboat for a cruise down the Petaluma River, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

The man, identify as Ian Sigtermans, swiped the watercraft from a location on Lakeville Highway, according to a post on the department’s Facebook. He was reportedly carrying a knife.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted Sigtermans attempting to hide under a blanket or a tarp on the riverbank and alerted deputies about his location.

Deputies trekked through the swampy ground and shoulder-high reeds to track down Sigtermans, according to the post.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of stealing the boat and resisting arrest, deputies said.

Further details were not immediately available.