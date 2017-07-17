Sonoma County’s safe-parking program scales down

Sonoma County’s safe parking program, a widely praised effort providing sanctioned locations where homeless people can sleep in their cars overnight, is shrinking starting today, though advocates say they have been able to reserve a spot for everyone who asked for one and intend to expand again.

The program is dwindling from eight sites offering 76 spots to three sites offering 40 spots, due largely to a state funding reduction that prompted Catholic Charities, which administers the effort, to request county officials shift money away from the program in order to prevent cuts at its Family Support Center.

A separate Santa Rosa City Council proposal that could have provided funding for safe parking failed to move forward last week. Like their county colleagues, city officials continue to wrestle with how to best spend funds on homeless services — an area with needs exceeding the available resources.

So far, Catholic Charities has transitioned 15 people from the parking program into shelter, and most of the spots at the three sites where safe parking will continue have been filled, according to Jennielynn Holmes, the organization’s director of shelter and housing. Catholic Charities also intends to expand the program back up to 55 spots because the organization just secured the third site at a private lot near Cleveland Avenue.

Still, Holmes acknowledged the transition for the parking program, one of the first she was personally involved in starting at Catholic Charities, has been difficult.

“I remember being there the very first day when it was at the fairgrounds, and I have a lot of really fond memories of this,” Holmes said. “But I am grateful we’re able to still accommodate those that want a continued service, and that we still have the program open and available for people. It’s not the same level, but at least it’s still alive.”

One of the program’s participants, Marilee Diehl, 59, said she was able to secure a safe spot at a location other than the two operated by Catholic Charities. But she said many in the program remain deeply concerned about the changes.

For Diehl, the spot she used for about four months at the county’s administrative complex in northern Santa Rosa has been a great benefit, allowing her to save enough money to swap her old sedan for a larger van with a bed inside.

“There are a lot of people taking these avenues just to be housed, even if it is in a van or a motor home or a trailer — just some kind of affordable housing,” Diehl said. “It’s sad that our vehicles have to be our affordable homes in this county. Now they don’t even want to give us that.”

The funding challenge precipitating Sonoma County’s safe-parking reduction traces to last year, when the state redesigned its Emergency Solutions Grant program to offer set amounts of money rather than letting applicants compete for the dollars. The switch led to a $600,000 annual grant reduction for Catholic Charities, which had historically fared well in the competitive process, Holmes said.

Sonoma County supervisors spent $400,000 in one-time funds to help Catholic Charities close the gap last fiscal year, but signaled they could not do so again.

Because of the continued obstacle posed by the grant change, Catholic Charities faced another $200,000 gap this year affecting its 138-bed Family Support Center, Holmes said. So the organization asked supervisors to reallocate the $150,000 they had previously assigned to the safe-parking program to the support center.