Crews will begin road construction work Monday on some 54 miles in the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, continuing a years-long effort to upgrade aging pavement outside city limits, including segments damaged by storms this winter.

This summer’s $13.2 million pavement projects will affect major roads across the county, from Cloverdale to Petaluma, and the construction will occur in phases. It’s the first batch of projects covering about 97 miles that the county Board of Supervisors authorized last year.

The work will vary, ranging from light asphalt patching that preserves good pavement to more extensive rebuilding for a “highly distressed” road, according to the county.

For complete details on the affected roads, the type of work and schedules, click here.