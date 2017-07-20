Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 133 calls during the weeks of July 10 to July 16.

Wednesday, July 12

3:40 a.m.: A cigarette discarded in a plastic trash bin was suspected to have sparked a fire on a deck at a 1352 Skillman Lane home. When firefighters arrived, they put out the small blaze on the front porch deck and helped remove the smoke from the home before clearing the scene.

Thursday, July 13

6:19 p.m.: Firefighters responded to Safeway on South McDowell Boulevard for a report that a vehicle had backed into a man in the parking lot. The patient complained of pain, but was able to bear weight. He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Sunday, July 16

2:48 p.m.: Personnel responded to a solo vehicle accident on northbound Highway 101 at the Lakeville Highway on ramp. A sedan had tumbled down a small embankment and struck a large tree, damaging the front end and injuring the driver. The 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.