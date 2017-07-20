Sheriff’s log

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the following Petaluma-related incidents during the past week:

Wednesday, July 12

12:51 p.m.: Haroldine Pringle, a 52-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested at 10201 Old Redwood Highway on misdemeanor charges of false identification to a peace officer and an outside warrant.

Monday, July 17

12:30 p.m.: Bobbie Whitt, a 23-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 1357 Peterson Lane in Santa Rosa on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and possessing a controlled substance and related paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Ashlyn Fauss, 19, of Petaluma was arrested at the same time and location on a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance.