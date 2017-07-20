Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Thursday, July 13

11:16 a.m.: A vehicle was reportedly stolen from 320 Petaluma Blvd. North.

5:11 p.m.: Tyler Fritts, a 23-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 40 East Washington St. on a felony charge of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and misdemeanor charges of obstructing/resisting a police officer and violating probation.

7:48 p.m.: A burglary was reported at 308 Park Place.

Friday, July 14

2:19 p.m.: Keyshaun Anderson, a 23-year-old Vallejo resident, was arrested at a location on Lakeville Highway and South McDowell Boulevard extension on suspicion of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Saturday, July 15

11:42 p.m.: San Rafael’s Belizario Chanax-Puac, 24, was cited at the intersection of Oak Street and Petaluma Boulevard North on suspicion of misdemeanors of driving under the influence and driving without a license.

4:18 p.m.: A vehicle was reportedly stolen from 268 Douglas St.

8:24 p.m.: A vehicle was reportedly stolen from 513 Jefferson St.

Sunday, July 16

4:30 p.m.: Michael Balazs, a 51-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested at 122 Park Place Drive on a misdemeanor charge of battery.

11:19 p.m.: A 15-year-old Petaluma boy was cited at 400 North McDowell Blvd. on suspicion of vandalism and falsely reporting a crime to a specific peace officer, both misdemeanors.