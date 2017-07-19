Petaluma police are seeking the public’s help in locating three women suspected of swiping more than $8,000 in jewelry from a Petaluma boutique last week.

Around 12:50 p.m. July 12, three women walked into Novedades Mexico and begin to browse, according to a news release from the department. Two of the women distracted the clerk at the 800 Baywood Drive shop while the third woman took numerous items from the display case, police said.

The store’s owner contacted police the following day to report the burglary, police said.

Police described two of the suspects as “heavy set” Hispanic adults. One suspect had dyed blonde hair with dark roots and was wearing a blue shirt while carrying a large, dark colored tote bag with light handles and a floral design.

Another suspect was described as dark-haired women wearing a shirt with a blue and white floral design.

The third suspect was described as a “heavy set” Hispanic or white female adult with lighter hair wearing dark sunglasses, a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact Community Service Officer Caiati at 707-781-1209.