Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing $1,200 in computer equipment from a downtown Petaluma co-working business early Thursday morning.

An employee arrived for a shift at Work Petaluma around 5:30 a.m. to find a man in the process of stealing items from the 10 Fourth St. business, police said in a news release.

The man told the employee he had a gun, though a weapon was never seen, police said.

After the confrontation, the man ran out of the business with Apple computer equipment in tow, police said.

The employee wasn’t injured.

Police determined that the man used a large metal object, similar to a sewer cover, to break a window to get inside the building.

The suspect, whose face was concealed, was described as a black male adult of medium height. He was also wearing gloves, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.