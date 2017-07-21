Summer recess helped contribute to slightly higher unemployment in June in Sonoma County, but a jobless rate of 3.6 percent remained the lowest for the month in 16 years.

The unemployment rate increased from 3 percent in May. The change resulted from a rise in the number of job seekers and a seasonal reduction of 1,100 jobs in public schools and colleges.

The 1,500 new job seekers last month included students seeking summer employment, said Randy Weaver, a labor market consultant for the state Employment Development Department.

June typically features both a rise in job seekers and a decline in school-related employment. The result often is a rise in the jobless rate.

“A lot of times we see a bump right now from that,” Weaver said.

The local rate compares with 4.7 percent for California and 4.4 percent for the U.S.

A year ago the county’s jobless rate was 4.1 percent. The last time the local rate fell this low for the month was June 2001, when it also was 3.6 percent.

In the last year the county added 4,400 jobs, for a total of 212,800.

The largest gains came in the health care and private education sector, which added 1,700 jobs. Professional and business services added 1,600 jobs. Construction gained 1,000, and 700 were added in public schools.

The biggest decline in the past year was in nondurable manufacturing, which shed 1,300 jobs. Meanwhile, durable goods manufacturing lost 300 jobs.

Sonoma and Napa counties tied for fifth among California counties with the lowest jobless rates. Marin ranked second at 3.1 percent. Mendocino ranked 16th at 4.4 percent, and Lake was 33rd at 5.7 percent.

