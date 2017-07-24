(1 of ) Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar in Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Nick's Cove Restaurant, Oyster Bar & Cottages in Marshall hosts annual Pet Appreciation Month to ring in its official "dog season" opening in May. (COURTESY)
(3 of ) Underwood Bar & Bistro in Graton. (PD FILE)
(4 of ) Zosia Cafe and Kitchen in Graton. (Heather Irwin/PD)
(5 of ) The Fork Roadhouse on Bodega Ave. east of Sebastopol. (JOHN BURGESS/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol where dogs have been known to howl along with the live music. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(7 of ) Garden Court Cafe & Bakery in Glen Ellen. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(8 of ) Mateo's Cocina Latina in Healdsburg. (PD FILE)
(9 of ) Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove has a five-dog limit because the place gets so busy so its best to bring your furry friend during quieter days. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(10 of ) Handline in Sebastopol (FACEBOOK)
(11 of ) Russian River Pub in Forestville. (FACEBOOK)
(12 of ) Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma has a signature beer called Dogtown Pale Ale and its mascot is a hound, so naturally it's suitable for dogs. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Village Inn & Restaurant in Monte Rio features an expansive riverfront lawn for dogs to play on. (FACEBOOK)
(14 of ) The Bird's Cafe in Bodega Bay welcomes all dogs at this spot overlooking the water. (FACEBOOK)
(15 of ) Amy's Drive Thru in Rohnert Park is known for its vegetarian burger options and large patio space. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) El Mariachi Cafe in Occidental. (YELP)
(17 of ) Buster's BBQ in Calistoga will have you giving your dogs bones from all the mouth watering meat you will be enjoying. (COURTESY)
(18 of ) The Jaded Toad in Windsor. (PD FILE)
(19 of ) Tea Room Cafe in Petaluma. (FACEBOOK)
(20 of ) Flamez Grill in Petaluma. (COURTESY PHOTO)
(21 of ) Garden Grill in Guerneville. (FACEBOOK)
(22 of ) Sax's Joint in Petaluma. (YELP)
(23 of ) Howard's Station Cafe in Occidental. (Heather Irwin/PD)
(24 of ) Sweet T's in Santa Rosa. (PD FILE)
(25 of ) Persimmon in Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung/PD)
(26 of ) Sprenger's Tap Room in downtown Santa Rosa. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Emily's Kitchen in Santa Rosa. (FACEBOOK)
(28 of ) Outdoor dining area in front of the Wurst Sausage Grill & Beer Garden in Healdsburg. August 3, 2011.