Petaluma police are seeking help in identifying a man who this week fled a downtown clothing store with more than $1,000 worth of jeans.

The theft took place shortly before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Nicole’s Fashion Boutique on Petaluma Boulevard North. The man entered the store, stole the jeans and was last seen getting into a maroon sedan, according to a press release.

The department released a photo of the man. Police described him as in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and wearing a white, long-sleeved dress shirt, a red baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a white key chain or lanyard attached to black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call Officer Steve Cummings, 781-1249.