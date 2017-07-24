A Petaluma mother and her 2-year-old son were hospitalized Monday after they were hit by a vehicle near Walnut Park, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday as the 33-year-old woman was pushing her child in a stroller from Walnut Park across the crosswalk on D Street, Lt. Brian Miller said. The driver, a 58-year-old woman, was making a left turn onto D Street when she hit the pair with her small SUV, he said.

She was accelerating to make the turn and was traveling between 15 and 20 mph, Miller said.

The mother and her child were transported to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

“They both sustained injuries, but the extent of those seemed minor ... They’re both going to be OK,” Miller said.

The driver was uninjured, Miller said.

Names of the victims and the driver were not released and the collision is currently under investigation.

The driver was not cited or arrested, and Miller said police don’t currently believe she was distracted or under the influence or drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The accident briefly closed D Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Mario Giomi at 781-1267.